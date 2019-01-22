On the first day, a member of the team inserted size one – the pain was unbelievably intense and I remember seeing blood on it. I was petrified. A few hours later she came back with size two, then size three; by this time I was begging her to stop. She called it quits for that day. It took me an hour of sitting on the toilet each time to urinate that day. The next day, she returned with size three for starters and ended on size five. At that point I called my consultant in Northampton and told him I couldn’t take it anymore. He was horrified that they were inserting the dilators and at the rate they were doing it. Within an hour the staff came to see me, apologised and discharged me. I never went back. Instead I was referred to a gynaecological oncologist in Northampton.