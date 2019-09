I didn’t tell anyone that I'd booked a GP appointment, not even my family knew. I tried my best to explain what was happening to me, the symptoms and the fact I couldn’t have intercourse. He examined me and advised me to have a smear test to see if anything was going on. It was during this appointment that I knew something was horrifically wrong. The nurse tried to do the smear test but stopped and said she was sorry but my vaginal entrance was so small that she couldn’t fit the smallest speculum inside me. She asked me if I'd been abused as a child as I had a considerable amount of bruising. I told her no, I hadn’t and she spoke to the doctor. I was barely out of the doctors' surgery when the emotions hit and I sobbed uncontrollably all the way home. Eventually I was referred to the gynaecology department at my local hospital.