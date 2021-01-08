They’re Creepy, They’re Kooky: They’re Amazon’s Wildest Reviews

Most know Amazon as an online shopping destination for household-bulk buys (like batteries, vitamins, and Tide pods, etc.). But, for those of us who spend a lot of time on the site (*raises hand*), we also know that there’s much more hiding within its digital depths. Thanks to our near-daily Amazon rounds, we've come across some serious hidden gems — and we’re not just talking about surprising products.
We’ve discovered written diamonds in the rough hiding among the average weigh-ins on whether or not that collagen cream erases crows’ feet or comments regarding the sizing on that Baywatch-style swimsuit. The unsung Amazon reviews we speak of are funny, ROFL-inducing, and just jaw-dropping enough to stop us in our intrepid shopping tracks.
Now, if you do a little Googling, you may find that the 'zon has gotten wise to all of the comedic-customer talents and has since compiled its own list of knee-slapping reviews (some of which we’ve included in our list). However, most of the outrageous reviews ahead are gems we’ve stumbled upon while combing for the stuff we already know our readers love — so, consider this an R29-original of Amazon's wildest reviews. Scroll on into the virtual vignettes of hilarity, crushing irony, and eye-popping honesty; all prompted by John Q. Public’s strong feelings surrounding, say, paper towels.
Reviews have been edited for spelling and grammatical accuracy only.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.