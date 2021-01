They’re Creepy, They’re Kooky: They’re Amazon’s Wildest Reviews

Now, if you do a little Googling, you may find that the 'zon has gotten wise to all of the comedic-customer talents and has since compiled its own list of knee-slapping reviews (some of which we’ve included in our list). However, most of the outrageous reviews ahead are gems we’ve stumbled upon while combing for the stuff we already know our readers love — so, consider this an R29-original of Amazon's wildest reviews. Scroll on into the virtual vignettes of hilarity, crushing irony, and eye-popping honesty; all prompted by John Q. Public’s strong feelings surrounding, say, paper towels.