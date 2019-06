Hong Kong, China (Continued)

: As an important financial hub, Hong Kong is home to a large collection of business hotels operated by international hospitality chains. The first designer boutique hotel in the city, J Plus Hotel by YOO still manages to stand out from its cookie-cutter competitors. The imaginative decor is dreamed up by the a team founded by legendary furniture designer Philippe Starck. You'll be able to spot Starck's creative influence all over the rooms, from whimsical gallery walls and statues to charmingly mismatched furniture.The 24 suites are incredibly spacious for Hong Kong standards, with each of them inspired by an uplifting color, juxtaposed by elegant furniture in white and neutral tones. The highly saturated backdrop is simply made for taking squad photos, if you ask us. Each suite comes with a kitchen and marble bathroom, so it feels like you're sharing a cute apartment with your best friends rather than a hotel room. If you're coming with friends, the Blue Suite is the ideal room to book: With two sofas and a lounging area by the window, there's plenty of room to hang out and have heart-to-hearts over a glass of wine — which flows freely at the hotel lobby during happy hour. With so much to explore around the city, you'll want to stay somewhere conveniently located: You can't get better than the hotel's location in Causeway Bay, which is smack dab in the middle of the trendiest boutiques, restaurants, just steps away from subway stops and tram stations.