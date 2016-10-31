Thanks to Instagram, we know all about the vacation habits of our favourite girl gangs, from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to Taylor Swift's posse of models, musicians, and actors. And while they can let loose with multi-million dollar beach rentals and private air fare, we mortals have to do something a bit more low-key.
Here, we’ve rounded up 15 awesome trip ideas for you and your crew that are both amazing and affordable. Head to wine country in Argentina, kick back in the Catskills, or hang ten in Morocco. Whatever you're into, we've got you covered, with a hotel idea for each place. The best part: Not one trip on our list costs anywhere near £14 million.
