21 Festival Outfit Ideas To Inspire Your Summer Style

The first weekend of Coachella 2023 may have been without its festival fashion queen, but the absence of one Vanessa Hudgens most definitely did not leave us with a shortage of outfit inspo across the desert of Southern California. In fact, it was the laid-back looks of celebs like Zoey Deutch (who opted for a comfy T-shirt, mini skirt, and sensible sneakers) that were getting the most attention, suggesting that festival attire might slowly be shifting from statement-making to something a lot more... easy going. And with the summer season fast approaching, that means the latest looks on the festival scene are rife with style ideas you can carry over to your hot-weather wardrobe.