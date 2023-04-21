21 Festival Outfit Ideas To Inspire Your Summer Style

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: festival outfit ideas — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. We supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
The first weekend of Coachella 2023 may have been without its festival fashion queen, but the absence of one Vanessa Hudgens most definitely did not leave us with a shortage of outfit inspo across the desert of Southern California. In fact, it was the laid-back looks of celebs like Zoey Deutch (who opted for a comfy T-shirt, mini skirt, and sensible sneakers) that were getting the most attention, suggesting that festival attire might slowly be shifting from statement-making to something a lot more... easy going. And with the summer season fast approaching, that means the latest looks on the festival scene are rife with style ideas you can carry over to your hot-weather wardrobe.
From breezy button-downs and kaftans to wearable takes on the biggest Y2K trends (think rosette appliqués and baggy silhouettes), there's lots to love in the world of festival fashion right now. So we've rounded up some top looks from the Coachella Valley and beyond to inspire your approach to summer dressing this season.