I got up to see my client for their 6:30 a.m. session. My private gym was able to re-open under health authority guidelines, so I'm seeing my clients in person again. Trainers have the option to wear a mask, we only allow 1:1 private sessions, and everything is physically distanced in a massive space with good airflow. Seeing clients in person again after months of Google Hangouts has been a huge boost for my mental wellbeing. It's re-engaged me in studying for my CSCS (strength and conditioning) exam in December. Spending time (safely) with real humans is so important to my mental health.