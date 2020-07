Time for a quick meditation session . There aren’t any specific meditations I like, I usually just go on YouTube and find random ones. I would say meditating is something that I always try to get in, especially if I’m feeling overwhelmed. But I know that some people don’t like to sit and meditate. Sometimes I feel the same way. Still, I’m a big advocate of taking any sort of time for mindfulness — I’ve done it while taking a shower, going for a walk, or even just sitting in the car and listening to a song on repeat. Having some one-on-one time with yourself and your thoughts is essential.