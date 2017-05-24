8 Delicious Ways To Cook With Matcha Powder

Matcha is far from a new trend — it's been a part of Japanese and Chinese culture since at least the 12th century , long before the Western world had even sampled tea of any kind. Originally ground into a powder and compressed to allow it to travel distances, drinking matcha has been a highly formalized part of Japanese tea ceremonies. In recent decades, however, it's become a popular way to flavor drinks and snacks in Asia, making the green tea easier to enjoy casually and even on-the-go.
The trend has been taking off in the U.S. in the last couple years as well, with some in Japan hoping that it will eventually become a staple in the American diet. While that might seem far-fetched, one expert notes that a similar trend after World War II — soy sauce —has become a permanent pantry item in many Americans pantries.
So if you've never experienced matcha's bitter, addictive flavor (or if you've only had it at a restaurant), there's no better time to start experimenting with it in your own kitchen. Here are eight recipes to allow you to experience matcha in its many delicious forms.
Matcha Truffles
Traditionally, matcha desserts or baked goods aren't very sweet, making this truffle recipe a perfect way to enjoy its green tea flavor without overpowering it with cloyingly sweet flavors.
Matcha Mochi
One of the first foods to be flavored with matcha powder, mochi's compulsively snackable taste and texture is a perfect pairing.
Matcha Pistachio Ice Lollies
Another frequent pairing, matcha and pistachio are the perfect summertime treat when turned into a popsicle.
Iced Almond Milk Matcha Latte
Unsweetened almond milk with just a touch of honey keeps the green tea flavor from being overpowered, all while still being served in a deliciously creamy format.
Matcha Chia Pudding
Matcha also has a reputation as a superfood because of high levels of antioxidants. While the benefits of antioxidants in our diet might be up for debate, there's something we do know for sure: matcha is also caffeinated, making it a fun addition to breakfast for that reason alone.
Matcha Doughnuts
Make your friends green with envy with this delicious dessert. (Or, you can share it with them — up to you.)
Matcha Pancakes
Japanese-style matcha pancakes are often thicker than the American ones we're used to, making it more cake-like in the process (and we're not complaining).
Matcha Ginger Kombucha Fizz
Another drink just recently gaining popularity in America, kombucha, pairs up with matcha for a one-of-a-kind cocktail.
