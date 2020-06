Many cheap candles are crafted with a paraffin-wax base — an ingredient derived from petroleum which, as we know, isn't great for the environment . Luckily, there are many sustainable swaps for paraffin including vegetable-derived options (like beeswax), coconut, and soy. The next component to consider is fragrance. Synthetic scents aren't just cloying or headache-inducing, but certain artificial compounds can be harmful when inhaled — for example, "parfum" is a catchall term that can include toxic compounds not disclosed on the ingredients list. And finally, the wick: oftentimes crafted with metal cores, or with metal fibers woven into the wick itself, this vital part of the candle can actually contribute to air pollution inside your home. So, to avoid potentially toxic particles, look for 100% cotton wicks ( wood ones work well, too !) that are much safer to light up inside your space.