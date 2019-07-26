Sure, cozying up with a hot toddy on a wintery night while a candle burns in the background is a great time. However, allow us to call summer bougies the sleeper hit of the season — they instantly vibe up any outdoor party and allow you to cheer up your apartment from the comfort of your AC. (Plus, they're a great gift to give and receive year-round.)
From candles that smell like a yummy piña colada to bright, citrus-y scents that remind us of balmy summer nights, we're falling hard for these fun-in-the-sun candles. Shop our favorites here, ranging from affordable Target finds to splurge-worthy buys— and everywhere in between.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.