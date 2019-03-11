10 Essentials That Will Transform You Into A Professional Napper

There are two types of people in this world: professional nappers (who can saw logs on a rush hour train) and the nap challenged (who can't catch a wink inside a fortified sleep pod). Unless you are a natural, napping — much like calculus or AP French — is a skill that must be mastered through practice.
Since there are no classes or textbooks to help us hone our napping abilities, we sought out the top sleep gear as part of our quest to be able to conk-out anywhere. Ahead, find ten nap essentials that take care of all the Z-catching requirements — from neck support to eye coverage and even a portable bed in a bag. Whether you are a nap master or a nap noob, the products ahead are here to make any slumbering scenario way more comfortable.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.