Hard Kombucha Is About To Be Huge — Here Are 7 Brands To Try

Last summer will go down as the spiked seltzer boom of 2019, and though we may be moving on from the time of peak hard seltzer, elements of the trend are living on in other drinks that are growing in popularity. Namely, hard kombucha.
Like hard seltzer, many hard kombucha brands offer fizzy and fruity beverages with relatively low alcohol content. Since drinkers seem to be attracted to the low-proof cocktail trend because it is supposedly "healthier," the fact that hard kombucha, like its non-alcoholic counterpart, contains beneficial probiotics, prebiotics, and adaptogens makes the drink even more attractive to modern boozers.
If you're ready to try this up-and-coming alcoholic beverage before it officially replaces hard seltzer in the hearts of many, there are already quite a few hard kombucha brands worth checking out. Ahead, we share the brands' details so you can decide which one to sip on first.
