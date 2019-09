Hypothetically Speaking, Could You Get Drunk Off Of Kombucha?

On the other hand, home-brewed kombucha can be higher in alcohol, and can have as much as a can of beer, Davis says. While that might sound intriguing, DIY-ing is not recommended. Home-brewed kombucha doesn't have to go through the regulation process like bottled kombucha does, so it can be dangerous. In some cases, you could end up over-fermenting the tea or contaminating it with harmful bacteria or mold.According to the National Capital Poison Control , homemade kombucha has been linked to at least one death, a case of cardiac arrest, several cases of hepatitis, one case of severe muscle weakness and inflammation of the heart muscle, and anthrax.