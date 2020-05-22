Trust Us, Denim Skirts Are Definitely Still Cool

Just as a pair of baby blues is essential to any well-rounded wardrobe, so is a denim skirt. Heck, we've been wearing them since the 3rd grade (if not earlier). Now that's loyalty. And while they've gone through quite a few transformations over the last however many years — from acid wash midi styles in the '80s to Abercrombie & Fitch pleated minis in the early noughties — there's something to say about the fact that we've never quite been able to bid them farewell.
Thankfully, the most recent drop of denim skirts doesn't look anything like the mini skirts you "rocked" at the mall in middle school. Instead, we're seeing all of the classic fits and dye jobs — some with a teensy bit, but not too much, flair — that remind us why we've always rallied behind denim skirts. To make shopping for this year's jean skirt collection an easy feat, we've scoured the market and rounded up the best denim skirts available now. From off-white to traditional blue, mini to midi — guaranteed, your ideal denim skirt is somewhere ahead.
