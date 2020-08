The Throwback Denim Trend We’re Totally Obsessed With For Fall

In our current era of anything goes attire, ( Sweat shorts for days! Head-to-toe tie-dye !), the Canadian tux is poised to rise again in all its vintage-inspired glory. If you're still harboring doubts about the look, we get it... the image of JT's cringe-worthy denim fedora is not an easy one to erase from the brain. But, we also believe in redemption — which is exactly what the denim-on-denim trend has achieved over the past few years in the form of stellar street style looks à la Bella Hadid along with the much-anticipated return of labels like Jordache . A slew of beloved brands are also backing the trend for fall, from the patchwork and two-tone denim pieces styled in harmony by STAUD to the range of accessories by MM6 Maison Margiela made to be the denim cherry on top of your monochrome style sundae.