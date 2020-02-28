In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Bella Hadid is at the top of our list of celebrity style stars. Even though we can barely keep up with her global whereabouts and the mega endorsements she's got up her designer sleeves (her Instagram tells the story of a woman who regularly crosses both borders and oceans in the name of fashion), the model's off-duty looks are a constant resource for personal outfit research and planning. So after sifting through all the Dior and Fendi you'd expect to find in a super model's style file, we've uncovered one real gem of a garment that's still Hadid-approved with but without the hefty price tag: the Dickies Carpenter Pant.
At less than $60 a pop (depending on the style and retailer), this is one pair of pants that can be added to your spring outfit lineup without taking too much of a hit to your wallet. Dickies is known for designing, manufacturing and selling workwear across a range of industries, and the fashion world has embraced the brand wholeheartedly as part of its infatuation with utilitarian attire. We've spotted Hadid donning Dickies on more than one occasion — most recently when taking on the rainy streets of New York — and she's not the only one. With models like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski also among the brand's higher-profile fans, you're probably wondering what it is about these pants that's got everyone so excited, and more importantly, where you can scoop up a pair for yourself.
To start, the pants are comfortable and versatile while still maintaining that cooler-than-thou vibe at the core of all the best street style looks. They're available in a range of colors and have been designed with an element of '90s nostalgia — a trend that's particularly adored among millennials. When pairing Dickies with a classic Converse sneaker or a quirky bucket hat, for example, you end up with an ensemble that's like a love letter to looks of decades past. You can even go full-on Gwen Stefani circa 1996 and rock some major midriff as an homage to her No Doubt days. And since Dickies is available on retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Urban Outfitters, your next A-list purchase is really just a click away. To get you started, we've rounded up inspo from Bella and beyond so you can shop your perfect pair in time for spring.
