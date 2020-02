In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Bella Hadid is at the top of our list of celebrity style stars . Even though we can barely keep up with her global whereabouts and the mega endorsements she's got up her designer sleeves ( her Instagram tells the story of a woman who regularly crosses both borders and oceans in the name of fashion), the model's off-duty looks are a constant resource for personal outfit research and planning. So after sifting through all the Dior and Fendi you'd expect to find in a super model's style file, we've uncovered one real gem of a garment that's still Hadid-approved with but without the hefty price tag: the Dickies Carpenter Pant At less than $60 a pop (depending on the style and retailer), this is one pair of pants that can be added to your spring outfit lineup without taking too much of a hit to your wallet. Dickies is known for designing, manufacturing and selling workwear across a range of industries, and the fashion world has embraced the brand wholeheartedly as part of its infatuation with utilitarian attire. We've spotted Hadid donning Dickies on more than one occasion — most recently when taking on the rainy streets of New York — and she's not the only one. With models like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski also among the brand's higher-profile fans, you're probably wondering what it is about these pants that's got everyone so excited, and more importantly, where you can scoop up a pair for yourself.