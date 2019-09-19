The 74-piece collection, titled "The One Where They Wear Ralph Lauren," isn't technically Rachel-focused, but given that her style far outranks that of her fellow cast members, we're narrowing things down to a mere 13 pieces that scream Rachel. From her ubiquitous pleated mini skirts to a slew of elevated basics, with a little help from this collection, you'll be sure to get mistaken for the 90s sitcom star in no time.