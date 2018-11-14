Skip navigation!
Ralph Lauren
Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Got Married In Ralph Lauren
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Ralph Lauren
Fashion
Queen Elizabeth Just Made Ralph Lauren A Knight
Channing Hargrove
Nov 14, 2018
Fashion
Everything To Know About Oprah's Epic Ralph Lauren Toast
Eliza Huber
Sep 8, 2018
Fashion
Priyanka Chopra's Dramatic Train Didn't Make It To The After Parties
Ana Colon
May 2, 2017
Designers
Could Ralph Lauren Be Facing A Boycott After Dressing Melania Trump?
On Friday, after much anticipation and speculation, Melania Trump arrived to her husband's inauguration in a blue Ralph Lauren dress — and some Twitter
by
Suzannah Weiss
Celebrity Style
Hillary Clinton Wears Suffragette White To Trump's Inauguration
Hillary Clinton is attending Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. And while she's not the one delivering an address today, her clothes are doing
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Melania Trump Wears Ralph Lauren For Inauguration Day Festivities
Well, the day has come. The speculation is over. And we finally know which designer dressed Melania Trump for her first day as First Lady. Iconic American
by
Landon Peoples
Stores
If You've Been Wondering Whether That Ralph Lauren Shirt At Costc...
Push a shopping cart along the concrete floors of your local Costco and you’ll be sure to find super-saver packages of cheddar cheese, toilet paper, and
by
Lauren Indvik
Celebrity Style
Melania Trump Cribbed HRC's Style, Wore White Ralph Lauren On Ele...
When Donald Trump got onstage to give his presidential victory speech in the early morning hours today, most of us were too distracted by the damning
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
What Hillary Clinton's Penchant For Ralph Lauren Pantsuits Means ...
The focus of this election cycle has, of course, been on presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump espousing their views and making promises
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Here's What You Can Buy Right Off This Season's Runways
For the past few months, we’ve been hearing the term “see now, buy now” ad nauseam. It's all about offering customers instant gratification — the
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Emma Roberts Proves
Just
How Versatile One Dress Is
There are certain pieces we wear over and over (and over). We can't help it: No matter how closely packed together our hangers may be, we always reach for
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Here's Proof That Perfect Style Can't Be Defined
By sheer definition, the term perfect suggests something that has no flaws, not a hair out of place. But we'll argue that the term doesn't exactly hold up
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Ruby Rose Opens Up About Her Androgynous Personal Style
Even if you're not an Orange Is the New Black fan, chances are high that you've stumbled across Ruby Rose's name: the Aussie actress and model was the
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Tech
The
Clueless
Closet Of Our Dreams Is Here
The union between fashion and tech has finally taken a major step forward. The fitting room, formerly nothing more than a heinously lit closet with a
by
Bianca Heyward
Shopping
Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin Make Fall Look REAL Good
It's not every day that you get to peek inside NYC's legendary Electric Lady Studios, and it's also not often that top models offer to show you around.
by
Alison Ives
Designers
Ralph Lauren Is Stepping Down As CEO Of His Polo-Studded Empire
It's the end of an era (but not a total farewell) for Ralph Lauren. The iconic American designer is leaving his post as chief executive officer of his
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
New York
Ralph Lauren's Secret For The Perfect Old Fashioned
Ralph Lauren has a funny, magical way of making you feel like you're on his relaxed Colorado cattle ranch and on the swanky Upper East Side at the same
by
Erin Cunningham
Politics
Ralph Lauren Runs An Assimilation-Themed Campaign
UPDATE: Ralph Lauren has issued an apology to CNN in which they state, "Ralph Lauren has a longstanding history in celebrating the rich history,
by
Raquel Laneri
Designers
The 3-Button Blazer Is Back — Thoughts?
There are many things we miss about the late '80s/early '90s. Scrunchies. Early Madonna. But, we didn't even know we were missing three-button blazers
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Trends
Study Shows Which Handbag Brands Are The Most (And Least) Name-Dr...
Pssst, Ralph Lauren — and you too, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Michael Kors. People are, like, totes talking about your totes. The New York Times’
by
Hilary Moss
Entertainment News
Alicia Keys' Toddler Walked The Ralph Lauren Runway
Having mastered the ancient art of potty-training, little Egypt Daoud has moved on to a new challenge: runway modeling. Who better to give him his big
by
Erin Donnelly
Designers
Those Olympic Sweaters Now Cost More Than Your Rent
We did not see this coming. And, somewhere, some knitting enthusiast — maybe your grandmother — is laughing at those of us who questioned the
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
If The '14 U.S. Olympic Uniforms Look Familiar, It's Because Gran...
The Olympics are a mere 15 days away, and while we're sharpening up on our elaborate Team U.S.A. cheers, Ralph Lauren has just released the official
by
Connie Wang
Olympics
Made In America: Ralph Lauren Reveals Team U.S.A. Uniforms
With the Sochi Winter Olympics a few months out, quintessential American designer Ralph Lauren released a sneak peek at the Team U.S.A. uniforms today,
by
Alison Ives
New York
We Got Oh-So Noisy At Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren
To cap off our loud and proud Month of Sound Stars series — a collection of our favorite stylish musicians, which you simply must check out — we took
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
Come Drink, Dance, & Feel The Noise With R29 At Denim & Supply Ra...
We hope you've been following our Month of Sound Stars series. With 30 days of interviews, featuring some of the best bands and musicians around, it's
by
Us
Home
7 Snooze-Button Culprits From Ralph Lauren Bedding
When we hear the words cashmere, velvet, or tartan — our thoughts go straight to sweaters and miniskirts. But Ralph Lauren is changing that tune with
by
Ellen Hoffman
Entertainment News
Nacho Figueras Tells Us Just How He Looks So Good
Anyone who's ever watched a polo match or flipped through a fashion magazine knows Nacho Figueras. Or, more specifically, they know his face. The
by
Seija Rankin
Nails
Pony Up: Ralph Lauren Joins Forces With Essie For Limited-Edition...
What's better than our favorite brands coming out with new products? Our favorite brands joining forces to come out with new products together. And this
by
Gabrielle Korn
Chicago
Denim, Drinks, DJ-Inspired Tunes — Happy Thursday
Shopping and tossing back a cocktail or two while listening to some tunes are activities that we usually take advantage of in full force on the weekends
by
Rebecca Taras
