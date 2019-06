Why Ralph Lauren Being Knighted Is So Special

This marks the first time an American designer has ever received the prestigious honor from Her Majesty the Queen. Last September, Lauren celebrated 50 years in business ⁠— a very big deal in the fashion world ⁠— further proving that he is truly a living legend who will forever be regarded as one of the industry’s greats. After all, he single-handedly made the polo shirt the ubiquitous staple it is today and helped define what’s become known as the prototypical American aesthetic: Think nautical navy blazers, crisp white button-ups, tailored light-wash jeans, and brown leather accessories.