While Oprah may have started with a note on the clothes, calling them "always on time, and also, so timeless," she spoke more of his role in defining American fashion, and his legacy as one of the country's most inspiring designers. She went on to highlight his start in the fashion world , "as a boy from the Bronx, who was able to have an idea about big ties and smart enough not to let Bloomingdale’s take it," and how finally being able to afford his products — specifically, his bath towels and bed linens — was one of the first times in her life that she could really celebrate her success.