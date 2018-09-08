When you think of New York Fashion Week, what comes to mind? Extravagance, famous faces, beautiful clothes, exclusivity. And if there's been one show this week that exemplifies all of those things and more, no doubt it was Friday night's Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary event. Not only did the iconic American designer put on a show that'll go down in history — equipped with four collections, 111 looks, and some of today's most noteworthy models — he also brought together a guest list that rivals all guest lists. At Lauren's post-show dinner table alone was Hillary Clinton, Kanye West, Anna Wintour, and Oprah Winfrey, the latter of whom gave a riveting and heartfelt toast to the man of the hour.
Advertisement
While Oprah may have started with a note on the clothes, calling them "always on time, and also, so timeless," she spoke more of his role in defining American fashion, and his legacy as one of the country's most inspiring designers. She went on to highlight his start in the fashion world, "as a boy from the Bronx, who was able to have an idea about big ties and smart enough not to let Bloomingdale’s take it," and how finally being able to afford his products — specifically, his bath towels and bed linens — was one of the first times in her life that she could really celebrate her success.
She finished by saying that while "the show was a bonus[, the] real reason we are all here is not for the show, it’s because of you. We are here to celebrate you, Ralph Lauren, and 50 years of you designing our dreams.” So, along with viewing yet another stunning collection by the designer, this star-studded list attendees also got to witness one of America's most prolific women praise one of America's most influential men. In other words, it was one hell of an invite.
May we all hope to someday be iconic enough to have a toast this sincere and this profound, by a woman as great as Oprah Winfrey, made in our honor. A girl can only dream...
Advertisement