Ruby Rose Opens Up About Her Androgynous Personal Style

Even if you're not an Orange Is the New Black fan, chances are high that you've stumbled across Ruby Rose 's name: the Aussie actress and model was the fifth most searched person on Google in 2015 (coming in right after Donald Trump, for context), and the most googled actress of the year. You'll probably spot Rose on billboards and in glossies soon — she's one of the faces of Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren's new campaign, out today — and you'll certainly be seeing more of her in the multiplex this year and next. Rose spoke with Refinery29 about the campaign, androgyny in fashion, and why gender-fluid role models really do matter."I chose all of the looks, and we had an amazing stylist there as well. She chose 20 to 30 of the most Ruby Rose-type looks, and we narrowed it down from there. They’re strong looks I’d actually wear in my real life. Ralph Lauren Denim & Supply does do a lot of denim and edgy things, but they also do dresses and skirts — things that I’m less likely to wear. That’s why there are amazing models like Hailey Baldwin in the campaign, to wear those beautiful dresses.""I’ve always been a tomboy, and been gender-fluid; I have days where I dress more femininely, and then there are days where I’ll dress with a masculine vibe. It’s what I’ve always done, but now I can understand why I’m doing it more. Before, [when I’d dress androgynously] people on the street would say, 'Oh, you’re dressed like a dude!' — I would get confused, and it would kind of get to me. We’re now breaking down those barriers; that includes brands like Ralph Lauren Denim & Supply allowing a female spokesperson to dress the way [I do] — androgynously."Dressing the way I dress, and the androgynous look, doesn’t really have to do with sexuality — a lot of heterosexual women dress androgynously, and straight guys can dress femininely. Those boundaries in fashion are slowly being broken down; regardless of who you are, it’s about dressing for what you want to express. I’m allowing myself to dress how I want to, based on my identity, not based on how people want or think I should dress. That has made me happy, true to myself, and confident."