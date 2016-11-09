Melania Trump Cribbed HRC's Style, Wore White Ralph Lauren On Election Night

When Donald Trump got onstage to give his presidential victory speech in the early morning hours today, most of us were too distracted by the damning reality of the election's outcome and what it means for the next four years to care much about the Trump family's fashion choices. But it's interesting that the future FLOTUS opted for a look that seemed to take two key cues from Hillary Clinton's campaign wardrobe: Melania Trump was clad in a one-shouldered white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit for the occasion.
It was the second time in one day that the forthcoming First Lady wore white: She had on a white Michael Kors shift dress (covered with a camel Balmain coat) when she hit the polls in the morning. The significance of the color? It's a nod to what suffragettes wore while fighting for the right to vote. (Ivanka Trump ironically wore white to cast her vote, too.) Clinton chose the hue for two pivotal events on the campaign trail, and some of her fans wore the color when casting their ballots, in solidarity with HRC. (Though Melania has, in fact, long been a fan of the all-white outfit — since before her husband was a presidential hopeful.)
The brand of Melania's silk crepe $3,990 jumpsuit also echoed a recurrent theme of Clinton's campaign wardrobe: HRC notably wore Ralph Lauren for all three presidential debates; it was her go-to designer of choice throughout this tumultuous election cycle. Melania also wore Ralph Lauren to the final debate — a black jumpsuit that allegedly (read: dubiously) had a pussybow. Sure, all of this outfit overlap could be coincidental rather than a calculated style move. Regardless, it's a bit bizarre.
