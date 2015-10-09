It's not every day that you get to peek inside NYC's legendary Electric Lady Studios, and it's also not often that top models offer to show you around. However, with Denim & Supply's latest delivery, that's exactly what you're in for. Insta It Girls Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Camille Rowe hit the recording studio in a sampling of cozy, lived-in fall wares from D&S, and lucky for us, we get to catch some of their adventures along the way.
In between playing tambourine man and doing a little sound mixing in the booth, the gals made yet another case for a bohemian revival. Outfitted in dreamy autumn essentials like floor-grazing floral maxis, wide-brim hats, and army-green jumpsuits, they effortlessly showed off a few of the collection standouts. Cool-weather favorites like plaid, ripped denim, and oversized sweaters also made an appearance to further help guide our fall wardrobe in the right direction. So now that our closet's about to be in tip-top shape, the real question is, what do we have to do to join the Bella + Hailey + Camille girl gang? Ladies, if you need any more tambourine shakers, you know where to find us.
