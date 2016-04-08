There are certain pieces we wear over and over (and over). We can't help it: No matter how closely packed together our hangers may be, we always reach for the same closet staples. You know, the pieces that aren't too fussy or trend-specific, so you can play around with the styling for a whole range of dressing scenarios. Stripes in particular tend to get a lot of wear, and if we needed even more convincing of their staying power, Emma Roberts offers a case study in two outfits.
The item in question is a Polo Ralph Lauren boatneck maxi-dress (currently on sale!), which Roberts seems to have cropped to midi-length.
The actress wore the waffle-knit number for the brand's presentation during New York Fashion Week in February and went for a dressier vibe, pairing her stripes with a tailored, similarly naval-inspired jacket and leather platform sandals (all Polo Ralph Lauren). While this outfit was probably too springy for the wintry forecast at the time (especially sans tights), the fitted jacket adds some structure to the flowy base. The high-rise footwear frames the lengthy silhouette (and makes it appear even longer).
Once spring properly arrived (in Los Angeles, at least), Roberts broke out the midi again — this time, for a low-key shopping trip.
Swap the heels for slide sandals (a soft denim pair from Raye), replace the sleek black cat-eyes with a sunny oversized pair, and add a canvas tote. The dress probably pairs well with Roberts' collection of off-duty velvet shoes, too, so we think we'll be seeing her get even more mileage out of the stripe-y number. Meanwhile, we'll be stocking up on (more) stripes for our own spring style repeating.
