The Stripe-Obsessed Will Love La Ligne's Fall Collection

Update: Stripe-loving brand La Ligne is back with a whole new collection for fall. Expect a lot of classic pieces, like tees and cashmeres, along with investment outerwear, trendy track pants, and silk staples. A few items have hit the site today (which you can shop ahead, along with some items still available from its debut offering), and the rest will be trickling in over the next few weeks. Click on to officially fill your stripe quota for the season.
This post was originally published on April 5, 2016.
Some things never go out of style, like stripes. Fans of the classic pattern will fall for La Ligne, a new shopping destination that caters to — you guessed it — all things striped.
Meaning "the line" in French, La Ligne (launched by fashion pros formerly of Vogue and Rag & Bone) offers the kind of sophisticated, streamlined pieces that won't just sit in the back of your closet — the clothes you can wear anytime, anywhere, and will always look good.
"Most women have a closet full of clothes, but only six pieces they always wear," cofounders Meredith Melling, Molly Howard, and Valerie Boster told Refinery29. "We designed this collection to be those pieces: your beloved essentials. La Ligne intends to become synonymous with the stripe. We plan to push the graphic and continuously explore its possibilities. When customers are seeking stripes — whether its a classic design or new interpretation — La Ligne should be their go-to destination."
On its website, you'll find familiar (famous) faces like Man Repeller's Leandra Medine and supermodel Lily Aldridge. Prices top out at $550, and since the company is working directly with mostly New York-based factories, you'll know that whatever piece you end up buying will be a few hundred dollars well spent.
As for the styles themselves, there's something striped for everyone, from tomboy tees and button-ups, to ladylike skirts and work-ready dresses. Basically, if stripes are your go-to, you'll never have to shop anywhere else again. Click on to see some of our favorites from the collection — and consider giving yourself permission to buy yet another striped shirt.
