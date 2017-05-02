Even if you didn't catch Priyanka Chopra's arrival at this year's Met Gala, odds are you caught the highlights on Twitter. The actress, who attended the event with Ralph Lauren, arrived on the early side of the red carpet, but managed to keep everyone talking pretty much through the evening thanks to the extra-extra-long train on her custom trench gown, which required some assistance in getting up the museum's steps. Now, there were plenty of looks from this year's gala that weren't exactly optimized for mobility — but Chopra's Ralph Lauren Collection number stood out from the pack. Don't worry, though: The train didn't last very long.
After the Met bid adieu to guests, all the celebrity attendees congregated elsewhere in the city for the after parties. And sure enough, Chopra was spotted entering 1 Oak in the same Ralph Lauren Collection trench — without a 10-foot train trailing behind her. Instead, the hem was cut short, exposing the high-heeled black leather boots that had previously only peeked out from underneath the skirt.
A spokesperson for Ralph Lauren ensured Refinery29 that there were no last-minute, hotel-room alterations on Chopra's gown: Turns out, her bespoke trench coat dress, which was inspired by the brand's heritage in outerwear, was built as a mini dress, with the skirt and its dramatic train as a removable add-on.
Whereas Karlie Kloss had to get crafty with her white Brandon Maxwell gown to attend the after-parties for last year's Met Gala, Chopra and the Ralph Lauren team had a little more foresight. When it came time for the actress to hit up the after-party circuit with her fellow RL-clad Met Gala attendee Nick Jonas, Chopra could simply detach it and go about her evening. "Priyanka’s dress was designed intentionally to have a detachable train for her entrance to the Met Gala," stylist Cristina Ehrlich clarified to Refinery29. "She only wore the train to enter. It was attached with buttons with a mini-dress underneath."
It seems like Chopra rid herself of the train long before she made it to 1 Oak, though: Snaps from inside the Met show the Quantico star already wearing the mini-version of the Ralph Lauren Collection dress with some of her table mates. Of course, this all happened after she hit Vogue's video booth to document the moment.
Ehrlich wrote on Instagram: "[It] takes a certain girl to wear a coat to the gala." We'd venture to add: It takes a pretty clever person to think about the outfit-change from the design process.
