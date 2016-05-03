Karlie Kloss Chopped Up Her Met Gala Gown To Make It After Party-Worthy

Karlie Kloss's custom Brandon Maxwell look for the 2016 Met Gala was so nice, we saw it twice — with and without a crepe coat that covered up the sexy cutouts. Of course, the ball is only the first half of the evening. Once everyone's ushered out of the exhibit, there are the after parties. Instead of having to fuss over two different dresses, though, why not take the gown from night to late night? That was Kloss' approach. But unlike Zendaya's tuck-and-fold Marchesa dress from the Golden Globes, Karlie's Met Gala ensemble didn't exactly have this transformative feature pre-planned. Instead, she took a seemingly spur-of-the-moment approach, applying a pair of scissors to her designer getup, thus making her custom dress even more custom. (So meta!)
Brandon Maxwell, who made Kloss' dress for the evening, was on hand to make the cut. Given his background as both a designer and a stylist, Maxwell surely has experience with last-minute alterations in hotel rooms. And that's exactly what went down in order to transform the model's floor-sweeping gown into a party-ready mini dress, as an onlooker documented on Kloss' Instagram.
The video is pretty stressful to watch. But Maxwell kept cool under pressure. He tells the camera, "We're drinking and cutting," with a smile on his face. Kloss, on the other hand, can't hide her jitters about the transformation process: "This is a bad idea — or maybe its brilliant, I don't know."
Of course, Kloss had nothing to worry about. She strolled up to the after parties baring her stems — her column gown morphed into a daring mini.
Karlie's DIY is certainly a resourceful way to economize on closet space. And it does fit with the manus half of the Costume Institute's exhibit theme. So, props to Kloss for actually (kind of?) committing to the theme this year.
