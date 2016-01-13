Zendaya's Golden Globe Dress Had A Pretty Cool Party Trick

The Golden Globes kicked off awards season with bold, show-stopping looks that kept us glued to our screens. But the major fashion moments didn't stop after all of the statuettes were doled out: It was time for attendees to hit the after-party circuit. The floor-sweeping fare that rules the red carpet isn't exactly suited to dancing the night away. Many of Hollywood's finest pencil in an outfit switch-up for the second half of the evening — but not Zendaya.
We all saw (and swooned at) the gloriously tiered maroon Marchesa gown Zendaya wore at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening. The performer committed to her gown all night long, with just a slight adjustment to make her eveningwear dance floor-ready. She arrived at her first post-show stop, the Weinstein Company and Netflix after-party, with her ensemble still intact (see above). But by the time Zendaya was spotted leaving CAA's soirée later in the night, there was something slightly different: The dress appeared to have lost a tier (see below).
Make no mistake: The transformation from jacquard gown to voluminous cocktail midi was no last-minute DIY. The secret to Zendaya's brilliant quick-change is actually part of the gown's design: "Because of the dress’s crinoline structure, she was able to tuck up the second tier, making it short and ready for dancing without making any permanent alterations," a Marchesa representative told Refinery29. How's that for a party trick?
We all saw (and swooned at) the gloriously tiered maroon Marchesa gown Zendaya wore at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening. The performer committed to her gown all night long, with just a slight adjustment to make her eveningwear dance floor-ready. She arrived at her first post-show stop, the Weinstein Company and Netflix after-party, with her ensemble still intact (see above). But by the time Zendaya was spotted leaving CAA's soirée later in the night, there was something slightly different: The dress appeared to have lost a tier (see below).
Make no mistake: The transformation from jacquard gown to voluminous cocktail midi was no last-minute DIY. The secret to Zendaya's brilliant quick-change is actually part of the gown's design: "Because of the dress’s crinoline structure, she was able to tuck up the second tier, making it short and ready for dancing without making any permanent alterations," a Marchesa representative told Refinery29. How's that for a party trick?
Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, also gave credit to the fashion house, as well as to his client. "It was one part great construction from Marchesa and the other Zendaya hiking up her dress ready to dance the night away," he told Teen Vogue. It's a marriage of form and function that we don't always see in formal wear — but when it works, it works.
Advertisement