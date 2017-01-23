On Friday, after much anticipation and speculation, Melania Trump arrived to her husband's inauguration in a blue Ralph Lauren dress — and some Twitter users aren't pleased with the American designer. "We immediately started to get complaints about Melania Trump wearing [the label]," an anonymous Ralph Lauren source told Glamour magazine. Though opponents of this decision have rallied around the hashtag #BoycottRalphLauren, the article notes that Lauren also dressed Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama during inauguration weekend to take "an apolitical stance." Still, several designers, including Tom Ford and Sophie Theallet, have vowed not to dress Melania Trump because they don't support her husband's policies. "I encourage my fellow designers to do the same," Theallet wrote in an open letter. "Integrity is our only true currency." However, Lauren (like Carolina Herrera and Tommy Hilfiger), took a different approach. “The Presidential Inauguration is a time for the United States to look our best to the world," a spokesperson for the designer told WWD. "It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment.” And, despite social media backlash, many praised Trump's Jackie O.-esque look, judging the outfit based purely on aesthetics, rather than rhetoric.
