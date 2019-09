Melania Trump wore a blue Ralph Lauren dress for the inauguration, and some people aren't pleased with the designer. "We immediately started to get complaints about Melania Trump wearing [the label]," an anonymous Ralph Lauren source told Glamour . Trump didn't simply buy one of Ralph Lauren's dresses. He designed the dress specifically for her. "With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the forty-fifth President of the United States, the First Lady–elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren," her spokesperson told WWD . Opponents of this decision have rallied around the hashtag #BoycottRalphLauren