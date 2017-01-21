Earlier today, first daughter Ivanka Trump wore an off-white pantsuit (that may or may not have been an homage to suffragists) to her father's inauguration ceremony. After we saw her stepmother, Melania, step onto the stage in white Hervé Pierre, Ivanka joined her family on the dance floor wearing a floor-length gown embellished with gold detailing by Carolina Herrera. The dress featured long sleeves and a keyhole back as well as a deep-V neckline. Sheer fabric allowed the sparkles to flow seamlessly from sleeves to bodice to skirt. Compared to her stepmother's sleek and polished column gown, Ivanka's A-line, princess-y silhouette channeled a fairy-tail feel and sparkled as she danced with her husband, Jared Kushner. The whole look was very Disney princess, from the updo to allover sparkle and shine. It's not entirely uncommon for first daughters to attend a ball (or two). While the Bush daughters, Jenna and Barbara, attended the Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball back in 2005, the Obama girls didn't attend the balls on either of their father's inaugurations. Instead, in 2009, they, along with mom Michelle and Jill Biden, held a special Kids' Inaugural, where Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and the Jonas Brothers honored military families during a special concert at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
