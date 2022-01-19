This is particularly useful for relationships if you can identify the argument style of your partner, Blackman says. "While you will still get into arguments, you will both have ways of being able to dial down the emotions more quickly and be able to focus on the problem at hand," Blackman says. "If you can discuss your respective argument styles with each other (when you are both calm!) and explain how the other person makes you feel in an argument, it allows them to take it on board and consider it when it comes to conflict." This helps you find a mutual way forward and makes space for your own feelings without resorting to accusations or defensiveness.