How To Deal When Your Partner Is Being Passive-Aggressive

So, how do you figure out what's really wrong? If it feels like the situation is too tense, Dr. Ludden suggests writing out how you feel in an email or letter. "The effort of writing out your feelings can help you think more critically about them," he says. If writing isn't your style, you could try telling your partner how you feel using "I" statements ("I feel helpless when I don't know what's going on," versus, "You always get this way and don't tell me what's wrong). Then, have them repeat exactly what they heard to make sure you're both on the same page and not misinterpreting each other (this is an Imago therapy technique that can be really helpful for couples working through conflict).