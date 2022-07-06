For Black Women, Roller Skating Is The Ultimate Form Of Self-Expression

While Black skate styles vary by region, they share a certain balletic fluidity that rides the beat of any track worth grooving to. Often a multigenerational affair, the warmth and joy that goes along with roller skating feels akin to a family reunion for Goode. Though she recalls being fairly apprehensive on wheels as a child, she fell for skating wholeheartedly after attending a party at the tail end of 2020, a year marked by so much grief within the Black community. “To see Black joy, and people that looked like me just skating around and dancing…I was like, ‘Oh, this is it,’” she recalls. “The feeling of skating and even learning to skate was the feeling of falling in love. It turned out to be extremely therapeutic and healing.”