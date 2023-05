At 29, I Finally Opened Up To My Immigrant Mom About Dating

We avoided the topic altogether until I was of marrying age (at least, according to my mom). At 22, she reminded me, she was already married, and when I turned 26 she pointed out she had been pregnant with my brother at the same age. There were WhatsApp messages with biodatas of foreign men, filled with details about their grandparents and a list of their impressive degrees. One week after my 28th birthday my mom forwarded me a marriage proposal, which I declined without inquiring further. As I inched closer to 30, the reminders turned into questions. Do you want to get married? Aren’t you scared of ending up alone?