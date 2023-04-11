In Defense Of Bad Vibes

Looking around at the world and the current political climate, it’s easy to understand the desire to entertain positive vibes, people, situations, or feelings alone — it offers an escape from reality. But sorting our feelings or other people into polarizing moral boxes and then rebuking them for being bad only adds more pressure to conform to unattainable and unhealthy goals. "Toxic positivity can make us less tolerant of ourselves and others. It precludes empathy and compassion and without those, there is no interpersonal connection," says Dr. Rutledge. "Emotional wellness doesn’t demand that you wallow in negative emotions. Wellness is about balance and feeling like you have the right to experience your emotions — that your experience is valid."