I cherished my '90s paraphernalia growing up — butterfly clips, jelly sandals, and of course, the good ol' mood ring. Now, over a decade later, '90s-style hair accessories and fashion items have had their resurgence. Mood rings? Not so much.
While I can't say I'd jump at the chance to don color-changing rings on my fingers again (if nothing else, for fear of the dreaded green tint so many left behind on skin), the beauty version of the jewelry is something I can get on board with. Enter: Color-changing lipsticks, the (slightly) more grown-up version of the accessories we collected in grade school.
Sure, some may look off-putting in the bullet, but on the lips, they transform into the most flattering hues. How? It's all thanks to a dye called Red 27. "[It's] a red dye which is colorless when dissolved in a waterless base," explains The Beauty Brains, a website run by cosmetic chemists Randy Schueller and Perry Romanowski. "When it comes in contact with moisture, the change in solubility and pH causes the dye to turn bright-pink," the site reads. "The product appears to change with your personal chemistry because the color changes when it comes in contact with moisture, [which] can come from your skin or even just the humidity in the air."
Curious to see what all the fuss is about? Check out the video above to see three different color-changing lipsticks in action.
