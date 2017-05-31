UPDATE: If you were impressed by Chaos Makeup's aubergine-to-teal color-changing cream, prepare to have your mind blown again. In a new video shared exclusively with Refinery29, the brand demonstrates another formula that swipes on purple and almost immediately transforms to hot pink — no water necessary.
"We are currently working on two formulas: one that is heat activated [like in the video above] and one that will change when you step into the sunlight/go outside," a representative from Chaos Makeup says. "But we are going to narrow it down to only one by the time production is done."
The company tells us it is finalizing the formula and narrowing down the colors for an imminent launch. Personally, we're crossing our fingers for this fuchsia magic cream.
This story was originally published on June 1 at 3:20 P.M.
We've seen a lot of color-changing lipsticks that are actually just variations of pink, peachy-pink, and purply-pink. What you're about to see is not that. Chaos Makeup, a Texas-based indie brand owned by celebrity makeup artist Megan Martinez, is launching a true makeup mood ring. And the first video of the product has the Internet shook.
On Instagram, Chaos showed what happens when you expose her multi-use cream to water or temperature change. As you'll see, it goes from aubergine to bright freakin' teal. It's a little bit of magic — and likely a lot of chemistry — and we want it immediately. Not to mention, thanks to this video, it looks like it's also definitely waterproof. Score.
The video has already garnered over 40,000 views in less than a day, and followers are going crazy. “WHAT DID I JUST WITNESS?!” one person commented. Another piped in, “I don't know why I would need this... but I do!”
No shame. We NEED it too. Seriously, just imagine the looks you'll get when you go into the pool with a black cat eye and emerge not only with it in tact, but with it transformed to a deep shade of aquamarine.
While there's no word yet on the launch date, you can check out Chaos Makeup's website for the rest of its color-changing products. This is a brand to watch.
