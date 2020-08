These Shorts Are The Quarantine Staple I Wear On Repeat

It was about a month into stay-at-home orders when I began to look at my wardrobe from a different perspective. I found myself spending more time sorting through dresser drawers than hangers in my closet. The sneaker collection — three pairs of New Balances, some running shoes, and every neutral color that Converse offers for Chuck Taylors — that usually resides under my bed was, too, getting more use than ever before. As a result, I discovered something about myself: I never again want to wear anything besides home shorts — an athletic -pajama short hybrid — that I’ve been living in during quarantine.