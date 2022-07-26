A cozy knit sweater vest is a cold-weather staple; it keeps you warm but doesn't overheat you. However, summer isn't over, and we're not ready to pull out our favorite fuzzy and cable knit pieces just yet. Instead, we're tuned into lightweight summer tuxedo vests: We're talking about light-weight linen variations, the button-up kinds inspired by three-piece suits, and retro-inspired cropped styles. Worn alone or with a crop top or flirty bralette, they can be an easy, breezy solution to the summertime wardrobe quandary of looking put together without overheating. Next time the weather is sizzling and your go-to white tank top is in the laundry hamper, there's no need to fret; simply opt for an elevated tuxedo vest. It's an effortless piece to button into for a polished yet sleek appearance.
Plus, with a little styling, these often revealing pieces are more versatile than you might think. You can wear it to the office with a matching blazer and trouser set for a 2022 take on the power suit. Then there's the alternative of loose cargo jeans for a street-style moment. (Did someone say TikTok ready?) Or you can take it a step further for a casual yet upscale look by going for a head-to-toe monochromatic ensemble. There's a vest for everyone; fitted versions with a popped collar, cropped with plunging necklines, longer lengths, some with distressed details. We've curated a roundup of the most whimsical and upgraded tuxedo vests for your choosing ahead.
