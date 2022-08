A cozy knit sweater vest is a cold-weather staple ; it keeps you warm but doesn't overheat you. However, summer isn't over, and we're not ready to pull out our favorite fuzzy and cable knit pieces just yet. Instead, we're tuned into lightweight summer tuxedo vests: We're talking about light-weight linen variations, the button-up kinds inspired by three-piece suits , and retro-inspired cropped styles. Worn alone or with a crop top or flirty bralette , they can be an easy, breezy solution to the summertime wardrobe quandary of looking put together without overheating. Next time the weather is sizzling and your go-to white tank top is in the laundry hamper, there's no need to fret; simply opt for an elevated tuxedo vest. It's an effortless piece to button into for a polished yet sleek appearance.