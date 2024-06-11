These May Bestsellers Are R29 Reader Favorites For A Reason

It’s officially summer time, and the livin’ is easy. As it gets more and more unbearably hot outside, all we can find ourselves thinking about are products that can make the transition to sweaty season a whole lot easier.
Based on the anonymous shopping data we’ve gleaned from our stories in May, our readers are thinking the same way. Topping the sales leaderboard are low-effort but chic wardrobe staples, including breezy summer dresses, tennis skirts, and matching sets. These are the type of outfit ideas that can see you through every fun scenario you have coming up, from summer weddings to music festivals. There are also a few vacation-ready essentials thrown in for good measure, such as a set of highly rated packing cubes.
As it happens, May was an excellent time to stock up on these products, given that tons of sales happened over Memorial Day Weekend. There was also Way Day and Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale, with deals across the beauty and home categories. Lucky for us, many of these markdowns are still available as of now, especially on big ticket purchases such as mattresses. Browse ahead for the greatest hits from our shopping content last month, from gold jewelry you’ll want to wear seven days a week to furniture that will brighten up even the smallest living spaces.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.