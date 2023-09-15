Saks Has A Stash Of Designer Clothes & Handbags That Are Up To 70% Off

It's not too late to score big at end-of-summer sales, and Saks Fifth Avenue has a good one. You can get up to 70% off while sprucing up your fall wardrobe with a new black leather jacket or find a shimmering wedding guest dress for a black-tie wedding. The sale section is filled to the brim with the latest minimalistic and bedazzled handbags, cozy sweaters, and everyday jeans. Find our favorite picks ahead. There's Mansur Gavriel's popular handbag, an Alice + Olivia silky satin power suit, and trendy pleated skirts from Ralph Lauren. The sale is only available for a limited time and select styles are selling out fast, so get shopping and keep that credit card nearby.
Everyone deserves a new handbag or two here and there, and with a sale like this, you don't want to miss out on your chance to find a new everyday bag or statement piece. Coach's popular Tabby in yellow gold is on sale along with crystal- and rhinestone-embellished bags.
Dive into all the splendid dresses on sale, from airy eyelet styles to sparkly sequin silhouettes.
Sweater weather is on the horizon, and if there is any chance to add a cozy knit to our collection, we're here for it.
The best jeans are those that fit you like a glove, are on sale, and match effortlessly with the rest of your clothes. Luckily, Saks Fifth Avenue has various styles from popular denim brands, such as Frame's split-seam wide-leg bottom and Rag & Bone's mid-rise boot-cut jeans.
If you're not feeling jeans, take your pick from Saks Fifth Avenue's ruffled maxi skirts and denim minis. The styles above are ideal for those days when you can't be bothered to shimmy on a pair of jeans.
You never know when you might need an elevated pantsuit: weddings, the office, formal events, there's too many to count. Keep a coordinated set in your closet, and be amazed by how often you gravitate toward it.
In the blink of an eye, we'll be grasping for our puffers and jackets to layer up in the frigid temperatures. Prep with a new cropped blazer, denim jacket, or trench coat while you wait.
