ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Sales
ADVERTISEMENT

Saks Has A Stash Of Designer Clothes & Handbags That Are Up To 70% Off

Vivien Lee
Last Updated September 15, 2023, 6:36 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave.
It's not too late to score big at end-of-summer sales, and Saks Fifth Avenue has a good one. You can get up to 70% off while sprucing up your fall wardrobe with a new black leather jacket or find a shimmering wedding guest dress for a black-tie wedding. The sale section is filled to the brim with the latest minimalistic and bedazzled handbags, cozy sweaters, and everyday jeans. Find our favorite picks ahead. There's Mansur Gavriel's popular handbag, an Alice + Olivia silky satin power suit, and trendy pleated skirts from Ralph Lauren. The sale is only available for a limited time and select styles are selling out fast, so get shopping and keep that credit card nearby.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Handbags

Shop This
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Leather Clutch
$381.50$545.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch
Small Kira Flap Shoulder Bag
$348.60$498.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Coach
Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag
$315.00$450.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Rebecca Minkoff
Croissant Leather Hobo Bag
$199.00$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Simon Miller
Snap Crystal Mesh Bag
$241.87$645.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Cult Gaia
Eos Marbled Acrylic Clutch
$243.60$348.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Brandon Blackwood
Mini Kendrick Rhinestone Box Bag
$280.00$400.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Everyone deserves a new handbag or two here and there, and with a sale like this, you don't want to miss out on your chance to find a new everyday bag or statement piece. Coach's popular Tabby in yellow gold is on sale along with crystal- and rhinestone-embellished bags. 
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Dresses

Shop This
Farm Rio
Eyelet Belted Mini Shirtdress
$207.99$260.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Veronica Beard
Aislin Eyelet Tiered Maxi Dress
$259.20$648.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Trina Turk
Johana Sequined Shift Dress
$166.80$278.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saylor
Jynx Macramé-fringe Midi-dress
$220.00$275.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Dive into all the splendid dresses on sale, from airy eyelet styles to sparkly sequin silhouettes.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Sweaters

Shop This
Sandro
Cropped Cable-knit Sweater
$171.96$345.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Piece of White
Estelle Belted Sweater
$194.99$650.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
A.L.C.
Drew Cardigan
$297.00$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sleeper
Holiday '22 Feather-trim Cropped Cardigan
$162.00$270.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sweater weather is on the horizon, and if there is any chance to add a cozy knit to our collection, we're here for it.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Jeans

Shop This
Frame
Mid-rise Split-seam Wide-leg Jeans
$189.00$378.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
rag & bone
Peyton Mid-rise Boot-cut Jeans
$178.50$255.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Good American
Good Boy High-rise Slit Jeans
$111.30$159.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
RE/DONE
Low Rider Loose-fit Jeans
$206.50$295.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
The best jeans are those that fit you like a glove, are on sale, and match effortlessly with the rest of your clothes. Luckily, Saks Fifth Avenue has various styles from popular denim brands, such as Frame's split-seam wide-leg bottom and Rag & Bone's mid-rise boot-cut jeans.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Skirts

Shop This
Polo Ralph Lauren
Floral Ruffle Maxi Skirt
$278.60$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Vince
Cotton-blend Pleated Miniskirt
$206.50$295.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
RE/DONE
Wrap Denim Miniskirt
$199.50$285.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
En Saison
Byblos Tiered Skirt
$112.00$140.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
If you're not feeling jeans, take your pick from Saks Fifth Avenue's ruffled maxi skirts and denim minis. The styles above are ideal for those days when you can't be bothered to shimmy on a pair of jeans.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Coordinated Sets

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Shop This
Alice + Olivia
Denny Satin Single-button Blazer
$297.00$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Deanna Satin Boot-cut Pants
$237.00$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Oversized Blazer
$318.40$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kobi Halperin
Cassidy Belted Crinkle Satin Jacket
$418.60$598.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kobi Halperin
Alyssa Crinkle Satin Wide-leg Pants
$278.60$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Wide-leg Pants
$214.40$268.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Kaia Faux Double-breasted Jacket
$330.00$550.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Massimo Wide-leg Sailor Pants
$255.00$425.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
You never know when you might need an elevated pantsuit: weddings, the office, formal events, there's too many to count. Keep a coordinated set in your closet, and be amazed by how often you gravitate toward it. 
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Coats & Jackets

Shop This
Elie Tahari
Vegan Leather Double-breasted Trench Coat
$197.50$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Stella McCartney
Waisted Buttoned Jacket
$536.99$1790.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Helmut Lang
Wool-blend Cropped Blazer
$285.00$475.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Interior
The Mira Puffer Jacket
$293.99$980.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
In the blink of an eye, we'll be grasping for our puffers and jackets to layer up in the frigid temperatures. Prep with a new cropped blazer, denim jacket, or trench coat while you wait.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT