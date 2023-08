In the truly unbearably hot last days of summer , the only glimmer of hope through the fog of humidity is the excitement for fall fashion . We're daydreaming of airy blouses paired with denim maxi skirts , cozy layer-able outfits in mid-50 to 60-degree weather — we want it all. Even autumn's signature oversized sweater and crisp jeans combo has never sounded more glorious. Thankfully, the beloved minimalistic brand Frame has released a new collection that is the epitome of fall, getting us in the leaf-peeping spirit. Get ready to indulge yourself in Frame's new arrivals. The collection is filled with classic silhouettes in monochromatic hues of light camel, espresso, black, khaki, and blues in luxe fabrics such as cashmere and leather.