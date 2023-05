It's why you'll see ruching in a wedding reception bridal dress and also find it in a cute swimsuit . You’ll also see ruching details aplenty in maternity clothes , especially down the side seams of tops and dresses. Ruching will also show up on activewear , such as on the front of sports bras or down the crack of workout leggings for a butt-emphasizing effect. It's also a style that exists nearly everywhere you look. Ruching knows no bounds when it comes to budgets — it'll be in both affordable casual summer dresses and fancy cocktail attire . The pleat-inspired technique is clever like that: Ruching borrows the dramatic and sweeping aesthetic of Grecian draping but because the gathering is tighter and more bunched up, ruched dresses are suitable for everyday wear as well. What we're saying is that the ruched dress ought to be a trend you try for its unique way of amping up elegance for whatever occasion you may find yourself in.