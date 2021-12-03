We Found 15 Perfect Gifts On Super-Sale At Nordstrom

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but rest assured, there are still plenty of deals to be had. If you didn't quite manage to check off everyone from your list during the biggest sale period of the year, you can still add to your online Nordstrom cart with its up-to-50%-off sale. The R29-reader favorite gifting destination has you covered: get big-ticket items like coveted Sunday Riley oils and sweet-smelling Jo Malone candles, or perfect stocking stuffers like lipsticks from legendary makeup master Bobbi Brown and top-rated Patchology eye masks, all at a super discount.
From glam and chic to practical, click ahead to see our picks for the gifts worth getting even if there were full-priced. Lucky for your wallet and shopping-savvy mind, these almost-sold-out items are fully discounted and ready to be put under your tree.
