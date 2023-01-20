Going on an overseas trip involves lots of admin: At a minimum, you have to double-check that your passport is not out of date, get your hands on some foreign cash, and budget extra time to get to the airport. With so many things on your to-do list, the last thing you’d want to worry about is how well your luggage will be able to withstand all the beating and bashing along the way.
Not every piece of luggage will be up for the task. Your favorite weekender bag may be perfect for a short road trip, but it might not fare as well on a long-haul international journey with several forms of transportation. And while rolling luggage is the popular default for checked bags, not all of them are as indestructible as they need to be. You could be dealing with a missing wheel or a cracked corner by the end of your flight if you don't invest wisely.
To help you narrow down the right luggage to bring on your next international trip, we've compiled a list of cleverly designed travel essentials that will go the distance. Read on for rolling luggage, backpacks, and duffel bags that will last you for many trips to come – or make the ideal luxury travel gift for a frequent flyer in your life.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.