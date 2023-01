Not every piece of luggage will be up for the task. Your favorite weekender bag may be perfect for a short road trip, but it might not fare as well on a long-haul international journey with several forms of transportation. And while rolling luggage is the popular default for checked bags, not all of them are as indestructible as they need to be. You could be dealing with a missing wheel or a cracked corner by the end of your flight if you don't invest wisely.