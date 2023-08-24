The Best Labor Day Vacation Deals To Book Now

We've been hard at work bringing you the best Labor Day sales, from can't-miss Amazon deals to our favorite discounted beauty products. Now, it's time to feast your eyes on the best on-sale travel goodies. By definition, Labor Day is the holiday to treat yourself with some much-needed downtime after working so hard all year. The long weekend also presents a great opportunity for travel: lots of luggage brands, hotels, and vacation rental companies are offering eye-watering discounts after the summer high season. The best part? Many of them extend beyond the public holiday.
Whether you're looking for last-minute hotel offers or browsing for discounted luggage for a later trip, our roundup of the best Labor Day weekend vacation deals should be on your radar. You're welcome for the big travel savings ahead.
Best Labor Day Luggage Deals
It's not every day that Away puts its most iconic range of hardshell suitcases on sale, so we recommend jumping on this deal, which includes the black and dark green colorways, ASAP. This is an investment that will pay off for years to come: I am still using the dark green medium Away suitcase I got in 2017 and remain super-impressed by the lightweight and durable hardshell, which looks almost brand new after years of use.
In this Calpak luggage bundle review, our Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa calls it the perfect investment for "a set of grown-up, matching luggage." At just $299, you get a carry-on, a checked piece of luggage, packing cubes, and laundry bags. This item is final sale and will most likely be sold out post-LDW.
If you're looking for a no-frills softside suitcase that can carry lots of stuff, Travelpro is a solid choice. The brand was founded by a former pilot and has long designed special luggage for airline crew. The well-thought-out features definitely show, from the sturdy wheels to the cushioned ergonomic handles. The brand is currently offering 15% off sitewide, including the lightweight bestsellers from the Maxlite 5 range.
Best Labor Day Hotel Deals
This sustainable luxury hotel counts the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow as its famous guests, so that spellbinding view of the waterfront doesn't come cheap. Expect impossibly comfy king beds, lush toiletries from Bamford, and pretty decor crafted from recycled materials. The 40%-off deal makes the nightly price a lot easier on the wallet if you're thinking of treating yourself to an NYC hotel experience that is absolutely 5-star.
If you are a fan of Hollywood history, this jewel of a boutique hotel will be right up your alley. It's right on the doorstep of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a neighborhood that many movie legends — from Rudolph Valentino to James Dean — once called home. Booking.com is currently offering a getaway deal of 20% off on nightly rates.
Fancy an affordable getaway in the Miami sun? This Instagram-perfect hotel, on sale for just over $120 per night, is an incredible steal. When you are done lounging at the gorgeous outdoor pool, you can simply saunter down the road to dip your toes in real sand.
This all-inclusive resort is one of the most highly rated hotels in Punta Cana, and it's not hard to see why. Located on the gorgeous Uvero Alto beach, the hotel offers an unspoiled environment with truly incredible snorkeling. The 35%-off price tag includes spa access, resort credit, and all meals. It's a fantastic option if you're looking to stay somewhere with all your needs taken care of.
Best Labor Day Airbnb Deals
Location: Gold Bar, Washington
$89 $79
Sleeps: 2
Sleeps: 2
There are tons of cabin listings on sale at Airbnb right now. So if you're looking for a quiet weekend to unplug in nature, now is the time to strike. This romantic cabin in the woods is perfect for a couple's getaway or even a solo hiking adventure with your dog. The private beach access is such a plus.
Location: Tucson, Arizona
$396 $328
Sleeps: 10
Sleeps: 10
It's kind of a miracle that this mansion facing the magnificent vistas of Oro Valley is still available for Labor Day weekend. With four bedrooms, a massive pool, and three acres of outdoor space, this listing is tailor-made for an impromptu group trip with besties.
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
$215 $184
Sleeps: 2
Sleeps: 2
This cozy Airbnb combines the best of both worlds: a convenient location in an iconic city and a peaceful setting surrounded by greenery. Guests love the proximity to downtown Nashville and being able to unwind in the quiet backyard after a long day of sightseeing.
