The Best Labor Day Vacation Deals To Book Now

It's not every day that Away puts its most iconic range of hardshell suitcases on sale , so we recommend jumping on this deal, which includes the black and dark green colorways, ASAP. This is an investment that will pay off for years to come: I am still using the dark green medium Away suitcase I got in 2017 and remain super-impressed by the lightweight and durable hardshell, which looks almost brand new after years of use.