When stay-at-home spring turns into backyard summer, we want to be ready. Aside from ordering new swimsuits for sunning in our windowsills or stocking up on cocktail kits for fire-escape happy hours, those of us with access to an outdoor space (or any ol' patch of grass, really) will be investing in the inflatable pool. Yes, those vinyl vessels we splashed around in as nude kiddos are going to be our summertime saviors for cooling off in quarantine.
Since we may not be visiting any public bodies of water for the foreseeable warm-weather future, you can catch us outside our homes enjoying a blowup swimming situation instead (clothing optional). Ahead, we rounded up the best inflatable pools we could find — from over-the-top options that will transform your yard into a water park to small space-friendly receptacles that are more along the lines of a refreshing foot bath (or, admittedly, a kiddie pool), and everything in between.
Scroll on to shop the inflatable pools that will help you live your best backyard summer — and best sites to snag them from while they’re still in stock. (Because the wise people among us are already stocking up on this throwback hot-weather buy.)
