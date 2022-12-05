The Best Gifts For All The Shoe Lovers In Your Life

Do you have a shoe fanatic to shop for this holiday? Are you going back and forth between what to get them? Sneakers, heels, boots? The list seems to go on and on for shoes — especially if this isn't your forte. Ultimately look towards the giftee's personality. The best gifts for shoe lovers depend on their hobbies and what they do daily.
For instance, casual shoes are the safest route to gift sneakerheads who are minimalists. They'll wear them often and we know they'll be excited for a new pair to add to their shoe collection. Meanwhile, your trend-obsessed friend will adore any jibbitzs for their Crocs. There are so many to choose from that allow them to showcase their hobbies, favorite foods, and more. Don't worry, we also found luxe designer shoes that your fashion-loving friend will adore. We understand the struggle when they say they want nothing, but secretly it's everything. We even have the perfect affordable gift idea for your wanderlust or travel-holic friend. thoughtfulness.
The Best Casual Shoes To Gift
Everyone can add — and maybe needs — a new pair of white kicks or colorful running shoes to their collection of sneakers. By gifting one of the sleek options below, you'll know the shoe will be put to good use and receive love and attention.
The Best Jibbitz For Crocs To Gift
Crocs have returned to the fashion hemisphere whether you like the rubber shoes or not. You can't deny the comfort of the shoe and the endless personalization capabilities. If you have a loved one obsessed with bedazzling their Crocs with quirky jibbitz, they'll definitely appreciate any of the stylish picks below.
For a gift that'll really make their Christmas dreams come true, gift them Crocs' Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clog. The shoe comes in two cute festive sweater patterns (one all-red and the other white) and a soft fuzzy liner, so their feet'll stay nice and cozy. Plus, the cherry on top is the holiday-themed jibbitz charms.
The Best Luxe Shoes To Gift
Have you been saving money for the holidays to treat your favorite person? While diamonds are a girl's best friend, don't forget that a good pair of shoes can take them to good places. For an unforgettable luxury gift, present your loved one with sparkling heels, lavish ballet flats, or eye-catching black boots that they'll cherish for years to come.
The Best Shoe Accessories To Give
Everyone understands the tiresome and irritating feeling of packing your beloved shoes for a trip, but you find them smushed when you reach your destination. Don't allow this to happen to your giftee; prep them with a practical and useful gift like a travel shoe dust bag. They'll have you to thank for keeping their shoes primp and clean.
