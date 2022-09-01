From Bridgerton-inspired fashion to the Y2K revival, 2022’s trends were all over the style spectrum. In turn, Refinery29 readers have purchased a vast range of clothing, from fitted corsets to lower-than-low-rise jeans.
While this hodgepodge of trends may appear overwhelming at first look, we've carefully combed through the most popular — and purchased — products of the last year. As you peruse through the options to inspire your next shopping spree, certain themes will emerge: Refinery29 readers loved staying cozy this past year. We're talking about loose nap dresses, relaxed-fit cargo denim, and comfy slippers all topping the shopping list. One-and-done outfits, like boiler suits and matching sweatsuits, were also the sartorial highlights of this past year, as people gravitated toward pieces that didn't require additional styling. On the accessories front, shoppers were all about the Y2K fashion comeback, buying early-aughts baubles like belly chains and chunky rings.
Take a walk down memory lane and pick up the pieces you might have forgotten to buy along the way. Scroll ahead, for the 29 products R29 readers bought and loved in the last 12 months.